Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $56.50

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,454. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

