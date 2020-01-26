Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $56.50

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PAG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,454. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.