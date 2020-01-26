Analysts Set WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) PT at $135.91

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WABCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $606,260,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in WABCO by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,805,000 after purchasing an additional 923,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in WABCO by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 532,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in WABCO by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 481,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WABCO has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.40 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WABCO will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

