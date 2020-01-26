Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.83.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $297.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,380. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.