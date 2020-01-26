AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.31

AO World PLC (LON:AO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and traded as low as $76.10. AO World shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 176,888 shares traded.

AO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.74).

Get AO World alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.