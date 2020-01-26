Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.