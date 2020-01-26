AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.12 on Friday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $97.07 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.