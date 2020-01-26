Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 103,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

