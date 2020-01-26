ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.