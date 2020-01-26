Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 924,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

