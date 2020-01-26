argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after buying an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,316,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of argenx by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,975,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,991. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

