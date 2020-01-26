ArtByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

