ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 502,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,490. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

