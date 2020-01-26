ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 502,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,490. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit