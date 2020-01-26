Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.11 ($34.35).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

AHT stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,558 ($33.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,425.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,295.58. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

