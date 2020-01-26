Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

ARGGY remained flat at $$5.65 on Thursday. 4,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,794. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

