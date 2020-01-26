Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 15,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,907. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.60 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atento currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 133.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.