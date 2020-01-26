Atlantic Securities Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Underweight

Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $393.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.07.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.77. 374,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,681. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total transaction of $1,534,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

