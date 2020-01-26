aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 91.4% in January

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.48.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

