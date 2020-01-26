Auctus (AUC) Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $220,339.00 and $118.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

