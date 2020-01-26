AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 211,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 108,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 189,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,641. The company has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

