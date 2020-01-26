Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners restated a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,205,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 203,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

