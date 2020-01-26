B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

