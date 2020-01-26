Baader Bank Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIC. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of DIC opened at €16.78 ($19.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

