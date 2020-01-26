Baader Bank Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIC. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of DIC opened at €16.78 ($19.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit