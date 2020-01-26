Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 108,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.