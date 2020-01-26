Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bata has a total market cap of $44,717.00 and $201.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00653412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007582 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

