Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

