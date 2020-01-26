BidaskClub Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $471.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 61.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

