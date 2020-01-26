BidaskClub Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.69.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.47. 283,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,500. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

