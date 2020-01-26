BidaskClub Lowers Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 193,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Opus Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opus Bank by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

