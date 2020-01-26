BidaskClub Lowers Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,392. The stock has a market cap of $736.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 59.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

