Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report $33.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.94 million and the lowest is $33.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $140.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.49 million to $141.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.94 million, with estimates ranging from $171.48 million to $172.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

BILL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 431,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,605. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit