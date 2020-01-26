Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Million

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report $33.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.94 million and the lowest is $33.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $140.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.49 million to $141.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.94 million, with estimates ranging from $171.48 million to $172.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

BILL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 431,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,605. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

