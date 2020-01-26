Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.37.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

