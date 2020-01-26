Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their sell rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

