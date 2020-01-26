Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.62

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Kucoin, Huobi and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $114.85 million and $7.29 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003830 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027443 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Crex24, OKEx, Indodax, YoBit, Exrates and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

