Bitcoin SV Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, WazirX, Altcoin Trader and Indodax. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, YoBit, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Indodax, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinZest, Huobi, Bibox, Kraken, Bitrue, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, WazirX, OKEx, Bitfinex, Kucoin, IDAX, FCoin, Bitkub, Koinex, BigONE, Hotbit, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, MBAex, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Korbit, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Binance, Coinbit, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

