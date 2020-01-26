Bitcore Price Reaches $0.13 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,060,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,559,559 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

