Bitradio Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $132,177.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,365,931 coins and its circulating supply is 8,365,926 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

