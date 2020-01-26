BitWhite Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitWhite has a total market cap of $16,563.00 and approximately $20,460.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

