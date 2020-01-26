bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLUE. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. 748,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in bluebird bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.