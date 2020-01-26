Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 534,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,683. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $539.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 165,599 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 170.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.