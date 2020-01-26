BOOM (BOOM) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. BOOM has a total market cap of $811,668.00 and approximately $29,044.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,888,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,549 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

