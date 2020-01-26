Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,722.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $234,722.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

