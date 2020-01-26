Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $323.05 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

