Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,513,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 393,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock remained flat at $$21.05 during midday trading on Friday. 2,447,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.