Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.82 (Buy) from the eleven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties’ rating score has declined by 9% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $36.95 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Healthpeak Properties an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 2,814,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,769. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $320,756,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $130,097,000. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $24,129,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,912,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,468,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

