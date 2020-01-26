Brokerages Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to announce $162.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $483.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million.

TNP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,326. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

