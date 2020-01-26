Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leaf Group an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $63,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $691,732 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leaf Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Leaf Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LEAF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 107,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

