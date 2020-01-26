Brokerages Set BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

BB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

