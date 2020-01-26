Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$21.64

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,779. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$11.31 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

