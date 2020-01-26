Brokerages Set Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Target Price at GBX 155.50

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

LTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.60 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.21.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

