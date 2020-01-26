Buckingham Research Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $112.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

